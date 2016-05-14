VnExpress International
Polish president signs Holocaust bill, triggers Israeli, US criticism

The Polish law would impose prison sentences of up to three years for using the phrase 'Polish death camps.'

Polish town uses sheep as lawnmowers

The local authorities of Opole city have hired a shepherd and his 250 sheep to keep the lawns along the Orda river ...

Chocolate mealworm cake and cricket salad, anyone?

The insect-based menu developed at a Polish laboratory is an attempt to address future global food shortages, with the U.N. estimating a 70 percent increase in nutrition demands ...
June 30, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

Polish train conductor dashes past passengers warning of imminent crash

Video released by a Polish regional train company shows one of their drivers running through a carriage to warn passengers of an impending crash with a truck
May 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
 
