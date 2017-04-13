The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US arrests 9 for car burglary to resell in Vietnam: reports
Two were arrested as they attempted to board a flight carrying hundreds of stolen electronic devices to Vietnam last week.
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years in jail for stealing on Vietnamese flight
The man was also wanted by Chinese authorities for theft at the time of the crime in Vietnam.
Saigon waiter arrested for swiping $26,400 from Japanese customer
He allegedly stole the businessman's credit card details and went on a spending spree back in 2015.
October 11, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Chinese man jailed for 8 years for in-flight theft in Vietnam
Given the large sum of money, the punishment is the heaviest handed down for the crime in recent years.
October 01, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Iranian men nabbed for stealing solid gold watch in northern Vietnam
The men distracted employees before pocketing a $10,500 gold watch, but were caught just a day later.
September 13, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Vietnamese Grab driver nabbed for stealing from Australian passenger
Police managed to retrieve and return the items, including AUD2,350 in cash.
August 05, 2017 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Chinese man nabbed for stealing motorbike in northern Vietnam
Traffic officers managed to capture him after a 3-kilometer chase.
July 13, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Vietnamese airlines issue warnings over rising in-flight thefts
Light-fingered foreigners have been helping themselves to other passengers' belongings.
May 14, 2017 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Chinese man gets two years for stealing on Vietnamese flight
The man was caught stealing around $6,200 from another passenger on a Vietnam Airlines flight.
April 26, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined $330 for stealing music player at Hanoi airport
The man from Hanoi took a music player that another passenger put on a tray for security check.
April 24, 2017 | 12:16 pm GMT+7
Saigon kungfu: Video shows woman fly-kick suspected shoplifter off motorbike
Security camera captured the moment the shopkeeper stopped the man from running away with a bag of laundry detergent.
April 13, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Seven Vietnamese arrested in Japan for shoplifting - report
Police said a woman in Vietnam run the theft ring and found buyers for the stolen beauty products.
April 06, 2017 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Chinese passenger arrested for stealing on Vietnam flight, second in a week
A passenger alerted the flight crew.
March 03, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Canadian man jailed for stealing laptops at Saigon hotels
He was caught in his second theft attempt in August last year.
January 06, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Vietnamese jailed in Hong Kong for stealing aircraft life jacket
The woman from Hanoi was caught earlier this month when airport staff in Hong Kong scanned her luggage.
November 23, 2016 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
