VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean steals wallet at Hanoi airport

By Hoang Phong   September 17, 2019 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
South Korean steals wallet at Hanoi airport
Passengers are seen at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Shuttershock/gracethang2.

Security forces at the Cam Ranh Airport detained a 61-year-old South Korean man Monday for stealing a wallet at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport.

Media reports said that the theft was caught on camera. Officers at the Noi Bai International Airport checked the camera footage after receiving a complaint that a passenger had lost his wallet after going through a security procedure.

A South Korean man, whose surname is Lee, was identified as the culprit. He stole the wallet before boarding a flight to Cam Ranh Airport in Khanh Hoa Province. He was arrested on arrival based on information received from Hanoi.

Lee has admitted to his theft and has been handed over to the Central Airports Authority for further investigation, the report said.

Vietnamese airports, especially large ones, have achieved some notoriety of late over baggage thefts and extortion complaints.

Related News:
Tags: South Korean man Noi Bai Airport Cam Ranh theft Vietnamese airport
 
Read more
Five Chinese arrested for filming, broadcasting porn with Vietnamese minors

Five Chinese arrested for filming, broadcasting porn with Vietnamese minors

Vietnam labor union suggests three more public holidays

Vietnam labor union suggests three more public holidays

Vietnam returns US soldiers' remains

Vietnam returns US soldiers' remains

Truck driver gets 13 years for accident killing 8 people

Truck driver gets 13 years for accident killing 8 people

Short circuit caused Hanoi warehouse fire: ministry

Short circuit caused Hanoi warehouse fire: ministry

Three Chinese held in Vietnam for ATM thefts

Three Chinese held in Vietnam for ATM thefts

Vietnam to build conservation areas for endangered turtles

Vietnam to build conservation areas for endangered turtles

 
go to top