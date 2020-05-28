Chinese man imprisoned for stealing on Vietnam flight

Wang Heping, 41, was on a Jetstar Pacific Airlines flight from HCMC to Hanoi on December 15 when he spotted a wallet in an open bag in the overhead bin section.

He helped himself to over VND4 million ($172) from the wallet, his indictment in the Hanoi People’s Court said.

A woman passenger recorded his theft with her phone and informed the victim.

Wang realized he had been caught in the act and disposed of the money on the plane, but airport authorities took him in.

Theft on flights in Vietnam is not rare. Vietnam Airlines reported 20 cases in the first seven months of last year, and VietJet Air, 11, according to the Ministry of Transport. Many of the perpetrators were Chinese.