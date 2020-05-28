VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese man imprisoned for stealing on Vietnam flight

By Thanh Long   May 28, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

A Hanoi court sentenced a Chinese man to six months in jail on Wednesday for stealing from a co-passenger on a flight last year.

Wang Heping, 41, was on a Jetstar Pacific Airlines flight from HCMC to Hanoi on December 15 when he spotted a wallet in an open bag in the overhead bin section.

He helped himself to over VND4 million ($172) from the wallet, his indictment in the Hanoi People’s Court said.

A woman passenger recorded his theft with her phone and informed the victim.

Wang realized he had been caught in the act and disposed of the money on the plane, but airport authorities took him in.

Theft on flights in Vietnam is not rare. Vietnam Airlines reported 20 cases in the first seven months of last year, and VietJet Air, 11, according to the Ministry of Transport. Many of the perpetrators were Chinese.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Chinese

stealing

flight

aviation

theft

in-flight theft

 

Read more

HCMC newspaper pays steep price for criticizing property developer

HCMC newspaper pays steep price for criticizing property developer

Cops bust $2.7 billion gambling ring, 16 arrested

Cops bust $2.7 billion gambling ring, 16 arrested

Hanoi jails man who tricked two women into prostitution in China

Hanoi jails man who tricked two women into prostitution in China

China’s horticultural experiment on Vietnamese territory violates international law

China’s horticultural experiment on Vietnamese territory violates international law

Vietnam third best on child rights in Southeast Asia: survey

Vietnam third best on child rights in Southeast Asia: survey

Vietnam invited to world's largest naval exercise for second time

Vietnam invited to world's largest naval exercise for second time

South Korean arrested for running poker gambling ring in Saigon

South Korean arrested for running poker gambling ring in Saigon

Global vaccine organization hails Vietnam’s success against Covid-19

Global vaccine organization hails Vietnam’s success against Covid-19

 
go to top