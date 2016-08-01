The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Take a look at where Vietnam is hosting the most important event of APEC 2017
A resort on the famous Son Tra Peninsula has been chosen for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Nature gets steamrollered by Vietnam’s endless pursuit of tourist money
How two controversial projects are a stark reminder that, to some, resorts trump trees.
Experts fear construction rush will ‘suffocate’ Da Nang
Say the government urgently needs to reconsider the development plan.
March 28, 2017 | 07:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam has an eye on the sky with new radar station
The new station will enhance the country's ability to track aircraft in its air space.
August 01, 2016 | 10:16 am GMT+7