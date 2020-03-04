Bumper shrimp season in Da Nang

Early in the morning fishermen from Tho Quang and Man Thai areas in Son Tra Peninsula, 10 km from Da Nang City's center, are busy transferring containers of freshly caught small shrimp ashore. They have been able to earn millions of dong (VND1 million = $43) each day from bountiful catches.

This species of shrimp, scientifically known as acetes, is a smaller version of shrimp resembling krill found in the Pacific and off the South American coast. The crustaceans measure 10 to 40 mm. They spawned late this year, and thus being caught a month later than usual.