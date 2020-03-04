Bumper shrimp season in Da Nang

|
Early in the morning fishermen from Tho Quang and Man Thai areas in Son Tra Peninsula, 10 km from Da Nang City's center, are busy transferring containers of freshly caught small shrimp ashore. They have been able to earn millions of dong (VND1 million = $43) each day from bountiful catches.
This species of shrimp, scientifically known as acetes, is a smaller version of shrimp resembling krill found in the Pacific and off the South American coast. The crustaceans measure 10 to 40 mm. They spawned late this year, and thus being caught a month later than usual.
A makeshift shrimp market is set up daily at the beach, attracting hundreds of local traders.
When each new batch of shrimp arrives, traders gather to check the quality, freshness and size and to bargain with sellers.
The shrimp are most commonly found along the coast of Son Tra Peninsula, and fishermen use lights at night to attract them.
Prime quality and fresh shrimp are sold at VND40,000-50,000 ($1.7-2.2) per kilogram. Traders either opt to sell right at the beach market or take them to their regular markets.
A dealer named Hoa said, "Due to the spread of the coronavirus, demand for shrimp has decreased this year, effectively decreasing its price as well."
To improve their looks, many dealers spend time removing trash and smaller fishes from the shrimp baskets.
Fresh shrimp are distinguished by their translucent but vibrant hue, and fetch higher prices. Dead shrimp have a fainter color, are cheaper and are typically used to make shrimp paste.
The beach market is busy from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. as many people living in the vicinity also wake up early and arrive to stock up on fresh shrimp.
In the photo, a local woman spreads shrimp on the pavement along the beach to dry.
When the weather is sunny, it takes just a day to dry them. Dried shrimp is sold at VND150,000 – 200,000 ($6.5-8.7) per kilogram.
The shrimp are also ground to make paste. In the picture above is the drying yard of a shrimp paste making plant. The small shrimp are ground, dried and blended repeatedly until the color darkens and the texture becomes fine. It is then packaged in small containers to be sold.
Thuy of Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Thank Khe District, Da Nang, is happy with the fresh shrimp she recently bought to make mam xoi, a type of shrimp paste.
The ingredients include shrimp, lesser galangal and chili. The paste keeps for around three days and is typically eaten with boiled pork, fresh greens or rice. "It is loved by many people in Quang Nam Province and Da Nang," she said.
The variety of small shrimp is used daily in many local foods such as vinegar hot pot with rice pancakes, sautéed and braised dishes and soups.