VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam’s tallest Buddha statue a top travel photo

By Nguyen Quy   May 30, 2019 | 08:08 pm GMT+7

A Guanyin statue in the central city of Da Nang is among the best travel photos of the year in a CNN listing.

The U.S. cable network has included an image of the white Guanyin statue in the Linh Ung-Bai But Pagoda on the Son Tra Peninsula, around 10 kilometers from Da Nang's center, in its global photo collection for the year.  

The photo is in the top 30 of a list that contains 58 photographs in total.

The 67m tall Guanyin Statue on Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang.. Photo by AFP

The 67 m tall Guanyin Statue on Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang. Photo by AFP.

The Guanyin statue is considered as the highest in Vietnam to date, towering at 67 meters.

Legend has it that a Buddha statue drifted downstream to the region and ran aground on a sandy embankment in the 19th century under the reign of King Minh Mang, the second emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last royal family in Vietnam’s feudal history (1802-1945).

Local fishermen thought it was a good omen and built a small pagoda to worship the statue. During the Vietnam War, the pagoda and the Buddha statue were almost totally destroyed.

The sandbank where the Buddha statue drifted was then named Bai But (Buddha's Sanctuary) and the Linh Ung Pagoda was built there.

Construction of the pagoda started in 2004 and finished six years later in 2010. Linh Ung Pagoda is considered as a symbol of the rise of Vietnam’s Buddhism in the 21th century.

Vietnam is a predominantly Buddhist nation. It is estimated that over 70 percent of the population are either Buddhist or follow Buddhist practices.

Other top travel photos listed by CNN include India’s white marble mausoleum Taj Mahal; Sunrise Peak on Juju Island in South Korea; Sacré-Cœur Basilica, a Roman Catholic church in France; Brooklyn Bridge in the U.S. and the Zhongshuge bookstore in China.

Earlier this year, the image of a woman collecting incense sticks in a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau Village on the outskirts of Hanoi was highlighted on the CNN list.

Last year, a picture of the 150-meter-long Golden Bridge in Da Nang City was named one of the top 100 travel photographs of the year by CNN.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s top travel photos this year
 
 

Vietnam’s tallest Buddha statue a top travel photo

Related News:
Tags: Son Tra CNN best photos Buddha statue Linh Ung-Bai But Pagoda Da Nang City
 
Read more
Never seen a place as magnificent as Ha Long Bay: UK billionaire

Never seen a place as magnificent as Ha Long Bay: UK billionaire

Specialized ports hold key to Vietnam cruise tourism growth

Specialized ports hold key to Vietnam cruise tourism growth

Hanoi observation deck among world’s best vantage points

Hanoi observation deck among world’s best vantage points

Van Don Airport near Ha Long Bay receives first international flight

Van Don Airport near Ha Long Bay receives first international flight

Tam Coc shimmers in silver and gold

Tam Coc shimmers in silver and gold

Hanoi, Hoi An among best options for Islamic holiday Eid

Hanoi, Hoi An among best options for Islamic holiday Eid

Phu Quoc, a rising star in Asian luxury tourism

Phu Quoc, a rising star in Asian luxury tourism

 
go to top