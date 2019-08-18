VnExpress International
Da Nang clears litter from coral reefs

By Nguyen Dong   August 18, 2019 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

Authorities in Son Tra Peninsula and other beaches in the central city of Da Nang performed a cleanup on Saturday to protect coral reefs.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs

15 standup paddle boards (SUP) from the Da Nang SUP Club were sent out to the Bai Nam area of the peninsula to clean up the coral reefs.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 1

Paddle boards, nets, nylon bags and other trash were found stuck in the coral, damaging them.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 2

A member of the Da Nang SUP Club dives to remove the trash.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 3

Beer cans found amid the coral.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 4

A volunteer brings two beer cans to the surface.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 5

Tuan Dung (L) and Tra Thanh Tu bring a net to the surface.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 6

Nets and other objects stuck in the coral were removed before the corals were returned to the sea.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 7

"I was surprised to see such beautiful coral reefs have so much trash," Dung said. "I hope our small actions would help more people become aware of the need to protect the marine ecology."

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 8

In a coral reef near the shore, passers-by also lent a hand to collect the trash.

Cleanup operation on Da Nangs peninsula helps protect coral reefs - 9

The Son Tra Peninsula, a popular travel destination in the third most important city in Vietnam behind Hanoi and HCMC, has long been plagued by littering of the coral reefs and other violations by divers.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Da Nang Son Tra corals coral reefs pollution environment conservation
 
