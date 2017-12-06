The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Once harassed herself, S.Korean lawyer fights for #MeToo victims
Almost a decade ago, Lee Eun-eui was thrust into a lonely battle against her employer Samsung after she reported unwelcome touching by a superior.
The Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy
Its ex-chairman and once one of Hollywood's most influential men, was accused of sexual misconduct including rape ...
New York sues Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein over sexual misconduct
Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most influential men before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct.
February 12, 2018 | 08:36 am GMT+7
Uma Thurman details Weinstein 'attack'
Dozens of Hollywood women have accused Weinstein of acts ranging from sexual harassment to rape.
February 04, 2018 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Two Canadian politicians resign amid misconduct allegations
The #MeToo social media movement has shown growing influence beyond its roots in the United States.
January 26, 2018 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Women march again to protest against harassment, violence and Trump
From London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid to Los Angeles, New York and Washington, thousands march down the streets to protest against Trump and sexism.
January 22, 2018 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct: report
Four out of five women were students working with the Hollywood actor, which casts doubts on the power dynamics in the film industry.
January 12, 2018 | 09:16 am GMT+7
'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims
Usually at the Golden Globes, the red carpet is awash in color. This year, it was a total blackout.
January 08, 2018 | 10:36 am GMT+7
In new harassment case, VICE media says it has fired three
A statement from Vice said three employees had been dismissed after 'multiple instances of unacceptable behavior' emerged.
December 24, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
After Weinstein scandal, powerful men fall like dominoes
Here are some of the key figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and the media.
December 08, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Time names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year
President Donald Trump was runner-up in the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
December 07, 2017 | 12:12 am GMT+7
NBC News fires 'Today' co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct
The married 59-year-old news star was the latest public figure to be embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct.
November 30, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
French women urge Macron to push 'emergency plan' against abuse
'Mr. President... like many others, we have been harassed, assaulted or raped.'
November 05, 2017 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
British parliament: respected institution or 'den of vice'?
Westminster sexual harassment controversy claims damage on parliament's reputation.
November 03, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Director Brett Ratner accused of harassment as Hollywood scandal grows
Ratner is one of Hollywood's most successful directors and producers whose films include 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'Horrible Bosses.'
November 02, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
