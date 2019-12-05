VnExpress International
Vietnam women enter SEA Games final with Philippines win

By Nguyen My     DEC. 5, 2019

Vietnam have advanced to the final of SEA Games' women football by defeating hosts Philippines 2-0 Thursday.

Vietnam dominated the game but could not realize many of their attacks into goals, until the second half.

Thai Thi Thao scored with ease in the 60th minute, after good work by Duong Thi Van and Huynh Nhu, who broke through the Philippines' defenders to get the ball inside the area.

Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung doubled the score in the 84th minute, which was her third goal in the tournament.

Philippines had some dangerous counters but keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh has played a brilliant game.

Keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh (L) guards Vietnams net in their SEA Games semifinal against hosts Philippines, December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh (L) guards Vietnam's net in their SEA Games semifinal against hosts Philippines, December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Coach Mai Duc Chung said he was proud of his team.

"We deserve to win, and it was an honorable victory," Chung said at the post-match conference.

He said he was satisfied with the performance of midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu and keeper Kim Thanh in the match.

"They played very well, especially our keeper. She made precise decisions in moving, catching and punching the ball."

Vietnam will play Thailand in the final on Sunday. Philippines and Myanmar will compete for the third place.

Vietnam won gold at the previous tournament, when Thailand took silver.

