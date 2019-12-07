VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Nguyen Quang Hai’s star may yet shine at SEA Games

By Lam Thoa   December 7, 2019 | 07:33 am GMT+7
Nguyen Quang Hai’s star may yet shine at SEA Games
Nguyen Quang Hai arrives at Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Philippines, for practice, December 6, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnam’s U22 team doctor says he’ll try to return midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai to the fray for the SEA Games men's football final, but makes no promises.

Doctor Tran Anh Tuan told the press on Friday morning, ahead of team practice at Rizal Memorial Stadium, that medical staff are trying to speed up Hai's recovery but won't rush the process.

"We are trying our best to shorten the two-week recovery period so he could make his comeback. Coaching staff won't force him to play unless he's fully ready," he said.

The doctor denied rumors Hai sustained multiple injuries after colliding with Singaporean center back Irfan bin Fandi in the Tuesday match.

"Test results show torn muscles in his left thigh. What he needs is medicine, physiotherapy and exercise to recover."

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai collides with Singaporean centre back Irfan bin Fandi in a SEA Games mens football match in the Philippines, December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai collides with Singaporean center back Irfan bin Fandi during a SEA Games football match in the Philippines, December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Hai has participated in all major football tournaments this year, including the AFC Champions League's qualifiers, the AFC Cup, the V-League, the World Cup 2022's qualifiers and SEA Games, playing a total of 50 games.

At a press conference following the 2-2 draw against Thailand Thursday, coach Park Hang-seo said the star midfielder would certainly not make the semi-finals, though not ruling out an appearance should the team progress to the final, scheduled for December 10.

With 13 points, Vietnam top Group B and face Cambodia in the semi-final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

2019 SEA Games

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

Vietnam ranked second in SEA Games medal tally

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

See more
Tags: Vietnam Nguyen Quang Hai SEA Games 30 SEA Games 2019 Singapore football
 
Read more
SEA Games: Football gold in sight, Vietnam to go all out

SEA Games: Football gold in sight, Vietnam to go all out

SEA Games: Vietnam saunter to semifinal victory over Cambodia

SEA Games: Vietnam saunter to semifinal victory over Cambodia

Vietnamese club's winning match named among top 5 in AFC Cup

Vietnamese club's winning match named among top 5 in AFC Cup

Vietnam women enter SEA Games final with Philippines win

Vietnam women enter SEA Games final with Philippines win

Vietnam showed ‘indomitable spirit’ in toughest game, says Park

Vietnam showed ‘indomitable spirit’ in toughest game, says Park

Vietnam's men in SEA Games semis after fighting 2-2 comeback vs Thailand

Vietnam's men in SEA Games semis after fighting 2-2 comeback vs Thailand

SEA Games: Dutch club lauds its Vietnamese defender

SEA Games: Dutch club lauds its Vietnamese defender

 
go to top