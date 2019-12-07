Nguyen Quang Hai’s star may yet shine at SEA Games

Nguyen Quang Hai arrives at Rizal Memorial Stadium, the Philippines, for practice, December 6, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Doctor Tran Anh Tuan told the press on Friday morning, ahead of team practice at Rizal Memorial Stadium, that medical staff are trying to speed up Hai's recovery but won't rush the process.

"We are trying our best to shorten the two-week recovery period so he could make his comeback. Coaching staff won't force him to play unless he's fully ready," he said.

The doctor denied rumors Hai sustained multiple injuries after colliding with Singaporean center back Irfan bin Fandi in the Tuesday match.

"Test results show torn muscles in his left thigh. What he needs is medicine, physiotherapy and exercise to recover."

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai collides with Singaporean center back Irfan bin Fandi during a SEA Games football match in the Philippines, December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Hai has participated in all major football tournaments this year, including the AFC Champions League's qualifiers, the AFC Cup, the V-League, the World Cup 2022's qualifiers and SEA Games, playing a total of 50 games.

At a press conference following the 2-2 draw against Thailand Thursday, coach Park Hang-seo said the star midfielder would certainly not make the semi-finals, though not ruling out an appearance should the team progress to the final, scheduled for December 10.

With 13 points, Vietnam top Group B and face Cambodia in the semi-final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rizal Memorial Stadium.