Vietnamese club's winning match named among top 5 in AFC Cup

Nguyen Quang Hai (R) dribbles past three Altyn Asyr defenders to score Vietnam's second goal in the AFC Cup interzone semifnal in Hanoi, August 20, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The Asian Football Confederation said in a post on Wednesday that Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai "took the AFC Cup by storm," and the closely-fought 3-2 victory in the first leg at Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium was where "he truly showed his full ability."

Hai's 41st minute free-kick had Altyn Asyr "on their feet," it said, calling his second goal in the 61st minute "stellar."

He had dribbled past three defenders to curl the ball into the net with his left foot.

Substitute Nguyen Van Quyet's winning penalty kick "ensured Hanoi FC fans could go home with a smile on their face" on August 20.

Other dramatic combacks and thrilling and stunning performances that made the AFC's list are Kitchee SC 2-4 Wofoo Tai Po (Group I), Persija Jakarta 2-3 Ceres Negros (Group G), Al Jazeera 4-0 Al Jaish (West Asia zone semi-final second-leg), Abahani Limited Dhaka 4-3 4.25 SC (Interzone semi-final first-leg).

Hanoi FC had to leave the tournament early due to a goalless draw in the second leg of the AFC Cup interzone final against North Korea’s 4.25 SC in Kim Il-sung Stadium, North Korea, October 2, 2019. It was the team's best ever result at the AFC Cup.