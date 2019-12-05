SEA Games: Dutch club lauds its Vietnamese defender

Doan Van Hau (R) in Vietnam's SEA Games match against Singapore in the Philippines, December 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

In an article posted on its official website Tuesday (local time), SC Heerenveen applauded Hau's contributions in the latest game against Singapore when his vital assistance helped Ha Duc Chinh score the only goal for Vietnam on December 3.

A screen shot of SC Heerenveen's Twitter account with the congratulatory message for Doan Van Hau’s performance in Vietnam’s victory over Singapore on December 3.

The article also noted the 20-year-old player’s showing in other matches, helping Vietnam take home a landslide 6-1 victory against Laos on November 28 and defending successfully in the 2-1 win against Indonesia on December 1.

Vietnam remain top of Group B with 12 points and will play their last group stage opponents, Thailand, at 3 p.m. Thursday (Hanoi time).

Vietnamese men aim to win their first ever SEA Games football gold this year.

Hau joined Dutch club SC Heerenveen in September this year.

He played a whole 90-minute game in the match against Jong Go Ahead Eagles of the KNVB Reserve League in early September when his team suffered a 0-6 lost.