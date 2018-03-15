VnExpress International
Vietnam remains largest winner from Trans-Pacific trade pact without US: experts

While U.S. inclusion would add 'heft' to the deal, it is still expected to boost exports and attract more foreign investment.

Vietnam repatriates remains of three US soldiers at Da Nang airport

It marked the 140th handover of missing American soldiers' remains since 1973.
 
