Vietnam repatriates American soldier’s remains

The repatriation ceremony at Da Nang International Airport on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony took place at Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam with the participation of representatives from both countries.

The remains were discovered during a joint Vietnam-U.S. search in May and June. They were examined by forensic experts from two countries who concluded that they could belong to a U.S. soldier designated missing in action during the Vietnam War. The remains will be transferred to Hawaii for further tests.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed the goodwill and humanitarian policy of Vietnam in helping the U.S. finding the remains of MIA (missing in action) soldiers.

Sunday’s repatriation ceremony was the 150th held since 1973.