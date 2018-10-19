VnExpress International
Vietnam remains among 50 most valuable national brands

By Hung Le   October 19, 2018 | 11:46 am GMT+7
A made-in-Vietnam shirt. Photo by VnExpress

Brand Finance has released its annual report on the world’s 100 leading nation brands, and Vietnam is in 43rd place.

Its brand value is estimated at $235 billion, up $32 billion from the previous year. It has risen two places in the list this year.

The global brand valuation consultancy firm evaluates a country’s national brand on the brands based there and the economy as a whole by weighing up various socio-economic factors.

A “strong” national brand denotes a highly attractive environment for investment, encouraging inward investment, adding value to exports, and attracting tourists and skilled migrants, it explained.

Vietnam’s continuing rise in the list is primarily due to “Vietnam Value”, a national program to endorse products and services that meet minimum standards set out by the government, and concentrated efforts to promote economic growth by the government, it said.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is only in sixth place in terms of value, below Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The Top 10 in the world did not see much change with the U.S., China and Germany continuing to lead in terms of value.

The U.S.’ value has shot up by 23 percent to $25.9 trillion this year as a result of falling tax rates and a more business-friendly environment despite the negative public image that President Trump may have cultivated, the report said.

Founded in 1996, Brand Finance is the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. Headquartered in London, the firm is present in over 20 countries.

