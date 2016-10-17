The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese passport makes minor gain, still among world’s least powerful
Most economies are opening up, but some countries such as the U.S. have adopted a more 'immigration-hostile policy.'
Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey
The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.
Five Vietnamese universities named in Asia’s top 400
Two of them have climbed the rankings compared with last year.
October 17, 2017 | 12:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s first university ranking throws up some surprises
Some of the country’s so-called top schools found themselves way down the list.
September 07, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
13 Vietnamese banks named in world’s top 1,000
Chinese and American banks continued to dominate this year's list compiled by The Banker.
July 17, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
The second coming of Vietnam's retail market
Nearly a decade since A.T. Kearney first declared it the most attractive market, Vietnam is making its way back to the top.
June 08, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam beats China in product reputation ranking, but scores below most ASEAN peers
Made in Vietnam products score low in almost all product attribute categories.
April 01, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s English skills rank seventh in Asia
But the ranking does not reflect accurately the quality of English in the country.
November 16, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Facelift lifts Vietnam's Noi Bai to 19th among top airports in Asia
The airport was dubbed the fifth worst in Asia back in 2014.
October 17, 2016 | 04:08 pm GMT+7