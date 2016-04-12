VnExpress International
Tag punishment
High-ranking officials punished as Ho Chi Minh City prepares for personnel reshuffle

The city’s Party chief says a shake-up is needed to make the most of its greater autonomy.

Hanoi in shock after teacher beats primary school students for being late

The teacher grabbed a second ruler after the first one broke to continue the beating.

Acid attacks and lifelong scars

Punishment by law can never make up for the lifelong anguish the victims of acid attacks suffer.
April 09, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7

Crime and punishment in Vietnam: a reflection

2015 witnessed a surge in media coverage of single and serial homicide offences throughout Vietnam. Whether this is reflective of increasing crime rates and a less stable society ...
February 24, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
 
