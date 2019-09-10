Top provincial cop loses all party positions

The positions include secretary of Dong Nai Police's party unit and member of the southern province's Party Standing Committee.

The Secretariat of the Central Party Committee, which is in charge of the Communist Party’s administration affairs, said Tuesday that Manh was mainly responsible for violations committed by Dong Nai Police's party unit during the 2015-2020 tenure.

He had violated the democratic centralism principle, the party and the Ministry of Public Security’s regulations on criminal investigation, allowing many police officers to violate the laws and disciplines.

As a member of Dong Nai's Party Standing Committee and deputy director of Dong Nai Police during 2010-2015, Manh also left many wrongdoings at the traffic police division not dealt with for years, some of them "especially serious."

The committee said Manh’s violation adversely affected the prestige of the Communist Party and the police, causing public outrage. It demanded that the Ministry of Public Security impose further punishment against him.

The Party Central Inspection Committee had said in July that poor management of Dong Nai Police's party unit had resulted in numerous wrongdoings in the investigation and handling of criminal cases, the management and use of weapons, land, finance, assets and personnel.

Over the past three years a sweeping corruption crackdown spearheaded by Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong has ensnared scores of high-profile officials, especially in the energy and banking sectors.