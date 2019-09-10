VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Top provincial cop loses all party positions

By Hoang Thuy   September 10, 2019 | 09:09 pm GMT+7
Top provincial cop loses all party positions
Colonel Huynh Tien Manh, chief police officer of Dong Nai Police. Photo courtesy of An Ninh Hai Phong newspaper.

Colonel Huynh Tien Manh, chief police officer of Dong Nai Province, has lost all party titles for wrongdoings in handling criminal cases and other police affairs.

The positions include secretary of Dong Nai Police's party unit and member of the southern province's Party Standing Committee.

The Secretariat of the Central Party Committee, which is in charge of the Communist Party’s administration affairs, said Tuesday that Manh was mainly responsible for violations committed by Dong Nai Police's party unit during the 2015-2020 tenure.  

He had violated the democratic centralism principle, the party and the Ministry of Public Security’s regulations on criminal investigation, allowing many police officers to violate the laws and disciplines.

As a member of Dong Nai's Party Standing Committee and deputy director of Dong Nai Police during 2010-2015, Manh also left many wrongdoings at the traffic police division not dealt with for years, some of them "especially serious."

The committee said Manh’s violation adversely affected the prestige of the Communist Party and the police, causing public outrage. It demanded that the Ministry of Public Security impose further punishment against him.

The Party Central Inspection Committee had said in July that poor management of Dong Nai Police's party unit had resulted in numerous wrongdoings in the investigation and handling of criminal cases, the management and use of weapons, land, finance, assets and personnel.

Over the past three years a sweeping corruption crackdown spearheaded by Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong has ensnared scores of high-profile officials, especially in the energy and banking sectors.

Related News:
Tags: Dong Nai police top provincial cop Party positions Nguyen Phu Trong Huynh Tien Manh punishment
 
Read more
Mekong Delta closer to sea than previously thought: study

Mekong Delta closer to sea than previously thought: study

Lao man sentenced to death for carrying heroin into Vietnam

Lao man sentenced to death for carrying heroin into Vietnam

Don't float plastic lanterns on rivers, says Buddhist Sangha

Don't float plastic lanterns on rivers, says Buddhist Sangha

Italian tourists harassing douc langurs provokes tourist guide's ire

Italian tourists harassing douc langurs provokes tourist guide's ire

Dak Nong chairman reprimanded for forestry violations

Dak Nong chairman reprimanded for forestry violations

Army stands ready to decontaminate site of Hanoi warehouse fire

Army stands ready to decontaminate site of Hanoi warehouse fire

Labor federation proposes extra day's leave for New Year

Labor federation proposes extra day's leave for New Year

 
go to top