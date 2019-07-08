VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Discipline top provincial cop, Party inspection committee says

By Hoang Thuy   July 8, 2019 | 08:26 pm GMT+7
Discipline top provincial cop, Party inspection committee says
Colonel Huynh Tien Manh. Photo courtersy of Dong Nai Newspaper.

Violations by Dong Nai police chief Colonel Huynh Tien Manh and other officials included mismanagement of criminal cases.

Their actions have had serious consequences, the Party Central Inspection Committee said in a statement Monday, calling for disciplinary action against the accused.

It said the Party unit of the Dong Nai Police violated the democratic centralism principle and working regulations, and had shown irresponsibility in leading, managing, inspecting and supervising.

These violations resulted in numerous wrongdoings in the investigation and the handling of criminal cases, the management and use of weapons, land, finance, assets and personnel, the committee said.

Colonel Manh, Party chief and director of the Dong Nai Police and Major Nguyen Van Khanh, former Party chief and former director of the Dong Nai Police, were mainly responsible for these violations, it added.

Several other provincial police officials were also identified as being responsible for violations by the Dong Nai Police’s Party unit.

The committee said these violations had caused serious consequences and adversely affected the prestige of the Communist Party and law enforcement agencies, causing public outrage, deserving disciplinary punishment.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam top cop Dong Nai Police disciplinary punishment
 
Read more
Former deputy PM faces disciplinary action for equitization violations

Former deputy PM faces disciplinary action for equitization violations

Deputy transport ministers disciplined for multiple violations

Deputy transport ministers disciplined for multiple violations

Almost 90 percent of urban Vietnamese kids are overweight: study

Almost 90 percent of urban Vietnamese kids are overweight: study

Hanoi house collapses, underground limestone system suspected

Hanoi house collapses, underground limestone system suspected

All Vietnam localities but one infected by African swine fever

All Vietnam localities but one infected by African swine fever

Da Nang residents block garbage dump to demand its relocation

Da Nang residents block garbage dump to demand its relocation

South Korean man arrested for three-hour beating of Vietnamese wife

South Korean man arrested for three-hour beating of Vietnamese wife

 
go to top