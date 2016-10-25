The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
pirates
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Militant group Abu Sayyaf kills another Vietnamese sailor in the Philippines: foreign ministry
He is the third Vietnamese hostage to be killed by the Muslim rebels this month.
Philippines saves Vietnamese hostage from Abu Sayyaf: report
The 28-year-old sailor was abducted with five others seven months ago when his cargo vessel was attacked.
Vietnamese vessel escapes armed gunmen in Philippine waters, flees to Malaysia
The ship changed course after spotting armed gunmen on a speedboat and has arrived in Malaysia safely.
March 06, 2017 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
Philippines: Abu Sayyaf 'likely' behind deadly Vietnam freighter attack
Maritime officials have warned of an emerging 'Somalia-type' situation in the waters.
February 22, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
1 killed as Vietnamese vessel attacked by pirates near Philippines
Armed pirates reportedly attacked the ship and abducted six crew members before leaving it behind.
February 20, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Vietnamese ship hijacked off Philippines, 6 abducted
Abu Sayyaf, a group of Islamic militants, are the prime suspects behind the attack.
November 11, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Abducted Vietnamese sailors finally home after 4-year ordeal with Somali pirates
The three men arrived at Noi Bai airport on Tuesday for a teary reunion with their families.
October 25, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7