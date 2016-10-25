VnExpress International
Militant group Abu Sayyaf kills another Vietnamese sailor in the Philippines: foreign ministry

He is the third Vietnamese hostage to be killed by the Muslim rebels this month.

Philippines saves Vietnamese hostage from Abu Sayyaf: report

The 28-year-old sailor was abducted with five others seven months ago when his cargo vessel was attacked.

Vietnamese vessel escapes armed gunmen in Philippine waters, flees to Malaysia

The ship changed course after spotting armed gunmen on a speedboat and has arrived in Malaysia safely.
March 06, 2017 | 06:52 pm GMT+7

Philippines: Abu Sayyaf 'likely' behind deadly Vietnam freighter attack

Maritime officials have warned of an emerging 'Somalia-type' situation in the waters.
February 22, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7

1 killed as Vietnamese vessel attacked by pirates near Philippines

Armed pirates reportedly attacked the ship and abducted six crew members before leaving it behind.
February 20, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7

Vietnamese ship hijacked off Philippines, 6 abducted

Abu Sayyaf, a group of Islamic militants, are the prime suspects behind the attack.
November 11, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Abducted Vietnamese sailors finally home after 4-year ordeal with Somali pirates

The three men arrived at Noi Bai airport on Tuesday for a teary reunion with their families.
October 25, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
 
