Abducted Vietnamese sailors finally home after 4-year ordeal with Somali pirates

By VnExpress   October 25, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7

The three men arrived at Noi Bai airport on Tuesday for a teary reunion with their families.

vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed

The wives and children of the fishermen wait for them at Noi Bai International Airport, an hour before their flight from Kenya was supposed to land. The fishermen are among 26 Asians freed recently by Somali pirates who hijacked their vessel in 2012 and took them hostage.
vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed-1

Bui Thi Le, wife of Nguyen Van Ha, one of the fishermen, from the central province of Ha Tinh, bursts into tears on seeing her husband again. She said Ha had phoned home just three or four times in the past four years, and there was no way for her to contact him.
vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed-2

Ha, 35, carries his son as he asks his wife to dry her eyes. He said he was in constant fear and anxiety the whole time he was in captivity.
vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed-3

Fisherman Nguyen Van Xuan, 35, calls his family in Ha Tinh to let them know that he is fine and coming home. His wife and daughter greeted him at the airport.
vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed-4

Fisherman Phan Xuan Phuong (R), 27, from the central province of Nghe An, is still in shock after seeing his father at the airport.
vietnamese-sailors-finally-home-four-years-after-being-taken-by-somali-pirates-ed-5

The fishermen and their families leave the airport. Their flight was supported by the Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania.

Photo and video by VnExpress

