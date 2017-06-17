Philippines saves Vietnamese hostage from Abu Sayyaf: report

A Vietnamese sailor who was abducted by the bandit Abu Sayyaf Group in November was rescued by the Philippines government troops on Friday, CNN Philippines reported.

Hoang Vo escaped when the notorious militant group dispersed following airstrike and artillery fire by the troops and was later recovered by army members, according to the report.

The 28-year-old was found with a wound on his back and has been given medical attention, the report cited a source from the army as saying.

Vo, from the central province of Nghe An, was among six crew members taken hostage when the Vietnamese cargo ship MV Royal 16 was attacked off the Philippines last November. The pirates then released the vessel and the other 13 crew members.

The report said Abu Sayyaf still holds another 21 hostages.

The Muslim rebel group has become notorious for kidnapping over the past 15 years and have earned millions of dollars in ransoms. They have acquired modern weapons, high-powered boats and communications equipment.

The militants were in the past linked to Al Qaeda and have voiced support for Islamic State.

Philippine authorities said they were likely behind another attack against a Vietnamese cargo ship last February, in which one crew member was killed and six abducted.