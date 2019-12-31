Piracy flare-up triggers Strait alert

Men accused of piracy after attacking a Singaporean ship in Karimata strait are escorted by Indonesian navy sailors. Photo by Reuters/File.

It instructed other maritime administrations to inform ship captains, owners and shipping firms about pirate operations at sea, and enhance security measures when crossing the eastern region of Singapore Strait, Sulu-Celebes and Strait of Malacca.

About 12 instances of piracy and armed robbery aimed at vessels heading for the eastern region of Singapore Strait have been recorded from September 30 to December 25, the Vietnam maritime agency said, citing data from the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

Near 30 cases occurred in Singapore Strait and Strait of Malacca this year, 22 cases more compared to last year, it said.