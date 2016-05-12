VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Obama visit
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

1,000 security personnel to guard Tan Son Nhat Airport for Obama

Airport security forces with more than 1,000 personnel will be carrying out strict inspections at Tan Son Nhat Airport ahead of Obama's flight from ...

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

President Obama continued his series of bilateral talks with Vietnam’s top leaders by meeting with Vietnamese ...

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Police will close two streets while many others from Tan Son Nhat Airport to the city center will have limited access to ensure security for the U.S. president during his visit.
May 23, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

Obama welcomed at Presidential Palace

Vietnam has held an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace for U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday morning.
May 23, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7

30 restricted streets in Hanoi during Obama's visit

Nearly 30 streets from Noi Bai International Airport to central Hanoi will have restricted access on May 23 and 24.
May 22, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7

John McCain wants U.S. to lift Vietnam's lethal arms embargo

U.S. Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has proposed three points, including lifting lethal arms embargo, that he believes the U.S should do to ...
May 19, 2016 | 03:19 pm GMT+7

Vietnam prepares for Air Force One and Obama's 800-strong entourage

A delegation of around 800 people transported by specialized aircraft will escort U.S. President Obama during his visit to Vietnam from May 23 to 25, according to a VnExpress ...
May 18, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make his first foreign visit to Russia from May 16-20, Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
May 12, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
 
go to top