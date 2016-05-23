VnExpress International
Obama welcomed at Presidential Palace

By Viet Anh   May 23, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7

Vietnam has held an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace for U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday morning.

Obama will hold a meeting with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and a joint-press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart.

Welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and U.S. President Barack Obama. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang and U.S. President Barack Obama at the welcoming parade. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
U.S. President Barack Obama reviews the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam,May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace. Photo by Vietnam Plus
Obama arrives at the Presidential Palace
John Kerry at the Presidential Palace. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Anh

The U.S. President is expected to meet with the newly-elected chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the house where former President Ho Chi Minh used to live.He will then be received at a state luncheon, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Obama's final meeting of the day will be with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

On May 24, the president will meet give a speech to the Vietnamese people.

In Ho Chi Minh City, he will visit the Jade Pagoda followed by a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs where he will discuss the benefits of the TPP. On May 25, the president will host a town hall meeting with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.  

After completing his Vietnam trip, Obama will head to Japan for the G7 Summit.

