The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
30 restricted streets in Hanoi during Obama's visit
By
Viet Chung, Ba Do
May 22, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Nearly 30 streets from Noi Bai International Airport to central Hanoi will have restricted access on May 23 and 24.
Tags:
Hanoi
restricted streets
Obama visit
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
President Obama arrives in Hanoi
Vietnam general election: Nationwide voter turnout at 96 pct
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.
Saigon’s luxury hotels fully booked during Obama visit
PM orders investigation as car accident kills 12 people
Obama, bound for Vietnam, seeks to turn old foe into new partner
Nearly 70 million voters expected to cast ballots today
U.S. elite dog squad checks security in Noi Bai ahead of Obama visit
Reading:
30 restricted streets in Hanoi during Obama's visit
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World