Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

By Quoc Thang   May 23, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

Police will close two streets while many others from Tan Son Nhat Airport to the city center will have limited access to ensure security for the U.S. president during his visit.

Vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on Nguyen Van Troi and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on May 24, and from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on May 25.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25, taxis, coaches and trucks weighing over 500 kilograms will be banned from the two streets.

ho-chi-minh-city-to-close-streets-for-obama

Many streets will be closed during Obama's visit to Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

At the same time, private vehicle access will be restricted on the following streets:

Truong Son, Tran Quoc Hoan, Nguyen Van Troi, Dien Bien Phu, Dinh Tien Hoang, Vo Thi Sau, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Du, Le Duan, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Trung Truc, Chu Manh Trinh, Mai Thi Luu, Nguyen Van Giai and Nguyen Huy Tu.

Police also suggest alternative routes for those travelling from the city center to Tan Son Nhat Airport: Hai Ba Trung – Phan Dinh Phung – Phan Dang Luu – Hoang Van Thu; or Vo Thi Sau – Tran Quoc Thao – Le Van Sy – Hoang Van Thu.

In Ho Chi Minh City, he will visit the 100 year-old Jade Pagoda followed by a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs. On May 25, the President will host a town hall with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.

Upon completing his Vietnam trip, Obama will head to Japan for the G7 Summit

