VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week

By Toan Dao   May 12, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo by VnExpress

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make his first foreign visit to Russia from May 16-20, Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

While in Russia, Phuc will attend a high-level conference to celebrate 20 years of foreign relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Russia, the statement said.

Phuc was appointed prime minister in early April.

From April 23-29, Vietnam’s new Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich also visited Russia on his first overseas visit since being appointed to the position.

Russia is Vietnam's largest arms supplier. In 2009, Vietnam signed deals to buy six diesel-powered 636 Kilo-class submarines from Russia to modernize its navy. Five of them have already arrived at the Cam Ranh naval base in the central region.

The two countries also have strong ties in the energy sector with their main oil and gas companies operating in both countries.

In another development, U.S. President Barack Obama will make his first visit to Vietnam from May 22-25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Tags: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Russia visit Obama visit
 
Read more
Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation

Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

Vietnam says would welcome U.S. accelerating lifting of arms ban

Vietnam says would welcome U.S. accelerating lifting of arms ban

$20 million public space in HCM City falling apart after just a year

$20 million public space in HCM City falling apart after just a year

Vietnam hosts arms gathering attended by U.S. companies

Vietnam hosts arms gathering attended by U.S. companies

Singaporean and his Vietnamese wife jailed for living on prostitution earnings

Singaporean and his Vietnamese wife jailed for living on prostitution earnings

$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands

$20 bln of FDI in Vietnam channeled from British Virgin Islands

State Bank checks on companies and individuals listed in Panama Papers

State Bank checks on companies and individuals listed in Panama Papers

 
go to top