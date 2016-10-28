The most read Vietnamese newspaper
This Hanoi class teaches seniors how to picture moments no digital camera can
Moments of the past, the way you remember them, with a stroke of nostalgia.
Lacquer Painting Exhibition: 'Nature – Nostalgia'
Explore the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s by Vietnamese artists.
End of the line: Hanoi train factory runs out of steam after century of glory
Gia Lam Train Factory, once a symbol of the capital’s industrial development, is to be relocated.
April 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
In Hanoi, sounds of the past resonate amid noises of vulgar age
In times of fast-food pop culture, good old music may bring you back to a purer past.
October 29, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7