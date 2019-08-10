Coffee shop that transports Saigonese back to childhood

The café on Le Van Sy Street is decorated with items redolent for many Saigonese of their childhood memories. The small place is furnished like a house of three decades ago.

The owner, Nguyen Thanh Nghia, 28, said: "I spent a month trying to find the floral floor titles that were commonly used back then. The other decorations were found easily at flea markets or were brought here from my house in Lam Dong Province like the wooden chest."

The owner sought to create a feeling of nostalgia for Saigonese born in the 1980s and 1990s with a black and white TV, cassette player and rotary dial telephone.

Customers are allowed to play old video games using similarly old consoles.

The café also has other toys popular with children then and comic books like Doremon and Dragoball Z.

A shelf has many snacks and playthings that were commonly found in shops in front of schools.

Visitors can also see some familiar old tablecloths and tea served in a stainless steel pot.

Marbles, plastic guns, card games are among the popular toys here.

Customers can write letters by hand and put them inside an envelope like in the old days of snail mail. The staff will take these letters to a post office and mail them.

Dang, 28, a customer said: "The shop has a simple but sophisticated décor. I like the old video games and the junk food the most since it brings back childhood memories. The coffee shop is also quiet, so you can sit comfortably for hours to work and chat with friends."