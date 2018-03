Dang Thu Huong, Ly Truc Son, and Nguyen Thi Que, first-generation artists from the Vietnamese School of Fine Arts, explored the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s.

The destructive war brings them closer to nature and inspires them with simple subjects: flowers, people, the countryside… The charm of their works resides in the sparkling of the lacquer and its red, black, silver and gold palette.

Free entry