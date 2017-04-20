End of the line: Hanoi train factory runs out of steam after century of glory

Gia Lam Train Company, once a symbol of the capital’s industrial revolution, is now in the red and has to be relocated.

Gia Lam Train Company was opened by the French in 1905 at the meeting point of four northern railways.

The company, now on Nguyen Van Cu Street in Long Bien District, enjoyed its heyday during the 1980s and 1990s.

Le Van Dao, a manager, said it once had a 3,000-strong workforce, ten times more than it currently employs.

“The road in front of the company was jammed every day after hours,” Dao said.

Wages at the company were among the best in the capital, he said. “Families with two people working here were rich.”