VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Vietnamese architect brings the outside inside, gains space
 
 

Vietnamese architect brings the outside inside, gains space

Vietnamese architect brings the outside inside, gains space

By Hoang Thanh   June 9, 2020 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Architect Nguyen Hoang Manh took three years to have 200 sq.m of indoor living space encounter outdoor greenery in every nook and corner.

Tags:

Saigon architecture architect house nature greenery space
 
View more

A Hanoian collector goes on the warpath

Pets’ peeves get serious as Hanoi swelters

Saigon crooners on song as karaoke parlors reopen

HCMC seeks approval for metro lines No.3A and 5

 
go to top