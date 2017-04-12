The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The greatest cave on Earth can't speak, so we need to give it a voice
At 2-5 million years old, Son Doong was born long before humans came to existence. Let it live in harmony with humans.
When humans wage war, animals suffer too: study
Wars have affected more than 70 percent of the global's protected areas.
Where the wild things are: 115 new animal species discovered in Vietnam, Mekong neighbors
New lizard and frog species are heavily threatened by human agriculture and industrial activities.
December 19, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Lions, chimps, sharks get added protection under UN convention
Lions, leopards and chimpanzees were singled out as needing more conservation work.
October 29, 2017 | 08:50 am GMT+7
Military exercises destroy vast swathes of forest in central Vietnam
Dak Nong Province wants those responsible to pay for wasting 175 hectares of natural forest.
October 11, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Rough Guides renames Vietnam one of the 20 most beautiful countries to visit
Natural beauty sites such as Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa remain a big draw for tourists.
September 06, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s PM endorses cable car plan to world famous cave system
The announcement comes on the heels of government assurance that Phong Nha-Ke Bang will be safe from construction until 2030.
August 26, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Illinois town gears up to become heart of US eclipse
The eclipse events at Saluki Stadium are expected to be attended by 14,000 people, with tickets costing $25.
August 21, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Yet another cable car planned in Vietnam, this time through biodiverse national park
A local official claims the system will not harm the environment in a country where construction of cable cars remains controversial.
August 15, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Lacquer Painting Exhibition: 'Nature – Nostalgia'
Explore the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s by Vietnamese artists.
June 07, 2017 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Indonesian volcano in fresh eruptions
School is safe and villagers still continue their precarious existences despite the eruptions.
April 12, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
The flowers that define March in Vietnam
Dotting urban roads and mountainous jungles, these blooms give the Vietnamese spring its elegant shades.
March 04, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
It's butterfly season in Mexico
Mexico's Biosphere Reserve opens for tourist visits as the monarch migration season picks up, but conservationists aren't estimating how many of the threatened orange and black ...
December 15, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Biggest ever coral die-off recorded on Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say warm seas around Australia's Great Barrier Reef have killed two-thirds of a 435-mile stretch of coral in the past nine months.
December 03, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Prepare for meteor shower, Hanoi!
People in the capital will be able to wishing on a star from 1 a.m. this Friday.
August 11, 2016 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
