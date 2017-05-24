The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
architecture
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
An architectural gem hidden in the heart of Saigon
The house was built for one of the richest men in the city nearly a century ago.
Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire
Take a look at at a 35-ton copper statue in this revamped place of worship.
The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi
Dong Khoi Avenue still oozes a certain class and sophistication that date back to the 19th century.
September 03, 2017 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display
The intention is to demonstrate the relationship between the purpose of museums, their collections and visitor experience.
August 29, 2017 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Architects, refugees team up on tiny houses in Berlin
Troubled to see a long queue of asylum seekers shivering for hours on a winter's day outside Berlin's notoriously chaotic registration centre, Van Bo Le-Mentzel decided to take ...
August 07, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Lotus design for Hanoi's new largest theater not everyone's cup of tea
The lotus may be a symbol of Vietnam, but it might have outgrown its popularity when it comes to new building designs.
July 31, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Talks: Sounds that make a city
The latest presentation based on topics that influence or are influenced by architecture.
July 25, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Take a look up at Hanoi's balconies
To get to know the ancient quarter, one ought to look beyond the disheveled advertising prints and banners.
July 24, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
10 churches to pique your curiosity on a tour of Vietnam
Many churches built during colonial times remain popular tourist attractions, and here are 10 of the favorites, from north to south.
July 17, 2017 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture
What can architecture do?
July 04, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous
Palm leaves and bamboo poles allow it to blend into the verdant surrounding in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
May 24, 2017 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
New York skyscrapers adapt to climate change
With a skyline crowded with ever-more luxury towers, the construction of another Manhattan skyscraper wouldn't normally be remarkable.
March 26, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
House in Saigon's narrow alley features patterned brick walls
The architects chose to use bricks to build the façade of the house.
March 07, 2017 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
Century-old buildings that stand proud for Saigon
Most of the structures were built during French colonial times in Vietnam.
March 05, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Glass house offers perfect mountain view a stone's throw from Hanoi
Who says a modern approach can't bring you closer to nature?
March 02, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter