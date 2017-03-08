VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

The man who stayed: Frenchman who rescued 2,500 Vietnamese women from trafficking

By Minh Trang   March 8, 2017 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
Georges Blanchard has lived in Saigon for 25 years. His ultimate focus: looking for trafficked children and women and bringing them home. 
Tags: French man Vietnamese woman trafficking Georges Blanchard
 
View more

The visa issue: Vietnam named among most unfriendly places for tourists

Director of Kong: Skull Island talks about Vietnam's film future

How it’s made: Smoked buffalo meat – the Yen Bai way

New underground food court adds flavors to Saigon's backpacker area

 
go to top