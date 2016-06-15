The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Indonesian woman accused of Kim Jong Nam's murder was 'paid to fly to Macau,' his home in exile
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is accused with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam of murdering Kim Jong Nam with chemical weapon VX.
Pistol-holding Vietnamese woman found dead with Malaysian cop
The two victims are believed to have been a couple.
Malaysia police arrest Vietnamese woman in drug raid
The police seized various types of drugs amounting to RM490,000 ($113,000).
May 03, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
The man who stayed: Frenchman who rescued 2,500 Vietnamese women from trafficking
Georges Blanchard has lived in Saigon for 25 years. His ultimate focus: looking for trafficked children and women and bringing them home.
March 08, 2017 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman sworn in as head of immigrant committee in Taiwan
Increased participation of immigrants in the territory’s decision-making process would spur their creativity, said the newly appointed chairwoman.
February 23, 2017 | 09:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese bride in China swallows razor blades in suicide bid
A pregnant Vietnamese woman in China was hospitalized after swallowing razor blades on June 12.
June 15, 2016 | 07:43 pm GMT+7
