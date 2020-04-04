VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Woman returning from Thailand is Vietnam's Covid-19 ‘Patient 240’

By Le Nga   April 4, 2020 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Woman returning from Thailand is Vietnam's Covid-19 ‘Patient 240’
Medical staffs check samples for Covid-19 test at a quick testing station in Hanoi, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

A 29-year-old woman returning from Thailand has tested Covid-19 positive, raising the country's tally to 240, the Health Ministry confirmed Saturday night. 

The woman, who hails from the northern province Bac Giang, was working in Bangkok. On March 19, before returning to Vietnam, she had joined a party with the family of a 25-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Thailand and had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18 after returning to Vietnam. 

The 29-year-old woman landed March 20 in Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on Vietnam Airlines fight VN618. 

She was sent to a centralized quarantine area in Ninh Binh Province, around 60 kilometers south of Hanoi. On March 31, she developed high fever, but had no cough or breathing difficulty.

Her swab samples tested Covid-19 positive, but six other people in the same room in the quarantine area who had their samples tested on the night of April 1 were found negative for the novel coroavirus.

"Patient 240" is Saturday’s third confirmation, the two earlier ones being a 17-year-old girl returning from Thailand and one related to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital.

Of the 240 Covid-19 cases, 90 have been discharged and 150 are active. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from abroad, mostly Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come in contact with both groups of people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so spread to 205 countries and territories, claiming more than 59,200 lives. 

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

Big-hearted Saigonese show mettle amid Covid-19

Big-hearted Saigonese show mettle amid Covid-19

Vietnam mulls increasing Covid-19 tax deferral package for businesses

Vietnam mulls increasing Covid-19 tax deferral package for businesses

See more
Tags: Thailand Vietnamese woman Ninh Binh Hanoi Noi Bai Airport Covid-19 pandemic infection cases
 
Read more
South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

South Korean expert tests Covid-19 positive back home from Vietnam

Vietnam coronavirus suspects drop by nearly 1,000

Vietnam coronavirus suspects drop by nearly 1,000

HCMC field hospital discharges four more Covid-19 patients

HCMC field hospital discharges four more Covid-19 patients

Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Vietnamese diplomat in France tests Covid-19 positive

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

Hanoi to fine people outside homes for non-essential reasons

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Vietnam condemns sinking of boat off Paracels, demands China compensate

Discharged American praises Vietnam’s Covid-19 response

Discharged American praises Vietnam’s Covid-19 response

Two more cases take Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 239

Two more cases take Vietnam Covid-19 tally to 239

 
go to top