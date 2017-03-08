VnExpress International
The man who stayed: Frenchman who rescued 2,500 Vietnamese women from trafficking

Georges Blanchard has lived in Saigon for 25 years. His ultimate focus: looking for trafficked children and women and bringing them home. 
 
