VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

How it’s made: Smoked buffalo meat – the Yen Bai way

By VnExpress   March 12, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Your Vietnam experience won't be complete without nhau, eating and drinking for no particular purpose. Nhau, in turn, won't be complete without smoked buffalo. 
Tags: Vietnam street food food smoked buffalo
 
View more

The Hoi An river trip that will help you earn some good karma

Should you stop exercising because of Hanoi's pollution?

The visa issue: Vietnam named among most unfriendly places for tourists

Director of Kong: Skull Island talks about Vietnam's film future

 
go to top