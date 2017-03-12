VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag smoked buffalo
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

How it’s made: Smoked buffalo meat – the Yen Bai way

Your Vietnam experience won't be complete without nhau, eating and drinking for no particular purpose. Nhau, in turn, won't be complete without ...
 
go to top