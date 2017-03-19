VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Hop on the new 5-star train from Saigon to Nha Trang

By Thanh Tuyet   March 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Your 9-hour journey is now much more comfortable than before.
Tags: Vietnam train Nha Trang tourism wanderlust
 
View more

British cave expert: 'Don't turn Vietnam's cave kingdom into Disneyland'

Four months later, flood survivors in central Vietnam still picking up pieces ​

In Hanoi, a new era of street vending

How beautiful aquatic flowers transform a Mekong Delta wetland

 
go to top