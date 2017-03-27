VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Four months later, flood survivors in central Vietnam still picking up pieces ​

By Xuan Ngoc   March 27, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
Many residents of a badly affected neighborhood now live in makeshift homes or count on the kindness of their neighbors.​
Tags: Nha Trang flood
 
View more

How Vietnam's street vendors are getting round the sidewalk cleanup

Ask a tourist: What's the craziest thing in Vietnam?

Saigon is awesome. But its street food is the awesomest!

British cave expert: 'Don't turn Vietnam's cave kingdom into Disneyland'

 
go to top