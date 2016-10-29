VnExpress International
The world's unhappiest polar bear?

By Reuters   October 29, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Pizza, a three-year-old female, lives in an aquarium in a Chinese shopping mall. Animal rights groups say the animal is showing signs of mental decline.
