VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag polar bear
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Time to ditch the polar bears? Climate change looks for a new image

What does climate change look like? For many people, the first – or perhaps only – image that comes to mind is of smokestacks, or polarbears perched ...

The world's unhappiest polar bear?

Pizza, a three-year-old female, lives in an aquarium in a Chinese shopping mall. Animal rights groups say the ...

Polar bear enjoys playing in ice bath

Polar bear Nora rolls in an ice bath during her quarantine period at the Oregon Zoo.
October 12, 2016 | 10:48 am GMT+7
 
go to top