Chocolate dresses for the sweet tooth at French fashion show

By Reuters   November 1, 2016 | 10:22 am GMT+7
Models take to the runway wearing dresses made partly out of chocolate at a fashion show marking the opening of the 22nd annual Salon du Chocolat in Paris.
