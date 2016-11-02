VnExpress International
Video

Denmark to build new Hans Christian Andersen Museum

By Reuters   November 2, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
The hometown of Hans Christian Andersen reveals plans to build a gigantic fairytale museum for the most translated writer in the world.
