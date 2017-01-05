The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Museum seeks to convince Indians that toilets are not dirty
A French monarch's throne has attracted scores of curious visitors to the one-of-its-kind exhibition.
Indonesia to open first contemporary art gallery
Its inaugural pieces will tackle issues pertinent to current political debate in Indonesia.
An artistic trip back in time in an ancient Saigon villa
Built in 1925, the Museum of Fine Arts was once the residence of one of the city's richest men.
November 03, 2017 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war
49 years after one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, all that is left is a graveyard of U.S. tanks and airplanes.
October 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Yves Saint Laurent museum set to open in Marrakech
A museum celebrating designer Yves Saint Laurent will open its doors on Thursday (October 19) in Morocco, a country he visited for the first time in 1966 and had a major influence ...
October 16, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
'Polka dot queen' Yayoi Kusama to open museum in Tokyo
Finally, an eternal home for polka dots and spotted pumpkins.
August 18, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
London museum introduces whale skeleton
Farewell Dippy the dinosaur - London museum installs whale skeleton.
July 15, 2017 | 08:12 am GMT+7
History you can taste... the chocolate museum
Pastry chef and chocolatier, Jacques Torres, opens New York's first chocolate museum.
May 11, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
AP photographer to present Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Napalm Girl' to Vietnamese Women's Museum
Nick Ut will also give the Hanoi-based museum the Nikkormat camera he used during the Vietnam War.
May 04, 2017 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Global art sales plummet, China biggest market - report
China has regained its crown.
February 27, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City launches interactive museum pilot
Officials hope that a technology upgrade will improve visitor experiences of the country's historical destinations, starting with the Cu Chi Tunnels.
January 05, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
London bids farewell to Dippy the dinosaur
The U.K.'s Natural History Museum dismantles Dippy the diplodocus as it heads for a national tour after greetings visitors for almost four decades.
January 05, 2017 | 11:45 am GMT+7
Denmark to build new Hans Christian Andersen Museum
The hometown of Hans Christian Andersen reveals plans to build a gigantic fairytale museum for the most translated writer in the world.
November 02, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Hue museum to reopen Champa collection this November
Another chance to take a look at the civilization.
October 29, 2016 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Auschwitz museum warns against playing 'games' on premises
A few locations are hoping users will refrain from playing out of respect.
July 14, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
