Largest private weapons museum in Vietnam targets war history enthusiasts

By Quynh Tran   February 29, 2020 | 04:29 pm GMT+7

Thousands of weapons and war uniforms from around the world dating back centuries are on display at a museum in southern town Vung Tau.

74-year-old Robert Taylor from the U.K. first opened the museum in 2012 and closed it shortly after due to personal reasons. The museum opened again in 2016 at a new address on Tran Hung Dao Street in the beach town.

The museum displays over 2,500 weapons and war uniforms from across the globe. The owner has classified them into different sections based on the period they were used. It was confirmed the largest private museum of weaponry in Vietnam at the time of opening.

It was the largest private museum of weaponry in Vietnam, according to the Vietnam Book of Records.

The war uniform section of the medival period covers Chinese dynasties like the Qin (ruling from 221 to 206 BC), Song (960-1279) and Qing (1636-1912).
Over 1,000 weapons including guns, swords and knives are housed at the museum.
This is the Greek falchion, dating back 2,000 years, and is one of the oldest weapons in the collection. It remains sharp and in good condition.
The longest of two Indian arquebuses made in the 18th century is three meters. Due to its weight of 14 kg, the gun can only be used as a cannon and has to be reloaded after each shot.
A pistol made in 1816 in a section specially focused on French firearms.
A Vietnamese cannon with dragon detail casted during the period of Khai Dinh, the 12th Nguyen Dynasty ruler (1916-1925).
Hand cannons used by ethnic tribes in northern Vietnam in the 14th and 15th centuries.
Uniforms and weaponry from World War II, the North Korean and Vietnam wars.
The M1919 machine gun was a popular weapon used in World War II, amongst others.
Tan, a visitor from Long An Province, said: "The museum is so diverse and detailed. The ancient Chinese uniforms are my favorite." 

The museum opens everyday with an entrance fee of VND70,000 ($3) for adults and half the price for children under 12.
war museum Vietnam weapon
 
